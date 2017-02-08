Delores J. Schrage, nee Loepker, age 83, of St. Rose, born October 27, 1933 in Bartelso, a daughter of the late Anton and Wilhelmina, nee Pingsterhaus, Loepker, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Lager; a grandson, Jeremy Schrage; a son-in-law, Mark Fields; brothers, Victor Loepker, Paul “Pete” Loepker, Bernell Loepker, and Donald Loepker; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bernice Loepker, Rosemary Loepker, Katie Loepker, Mary “Snookie” Book-Loepker, Paul Beckmann, Leora and John Varel, Bernice and George Wellen, and Alex Schrage.

Surviving is her husband, Leander “Lee” Schrage, whom she married April 15, 1953 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso; her children, Janice (Tom) Hustedde of Breese, Jerry (Pam) Schrage of Suffolk, VA, Ron (Peggy) Schrage of St. Rose, Cindi (Dan) Liening of Breese, Daniel “Butch” (Tammy) Schrage of Damiansville, and Deb (Tom) Benhoff of Pocahontas; a son-in-law, Gerry (the late Wanda) (Kay) Lager of Aviston; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Henrietta “Hyne” (Ben) Koch of Germantown, Elmer Loepker of Damiansville, Marilyn (David) Buehne of St. Rose, Gerri (LeRoy) Wiegmann of Carlyle, JoAnn (Dan) Langenhorst of Aviston, Netsy (Lester) Wuebbels of Germantown, and Lester (Deb) Loepker of Germantown; and sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Lou Heimann of Aviston, Nancy Loepker of Beckemeyer, Ted (Marie) Schrage of Pocahontas, and Judy Schrage of St. Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Delores formerly worked at the Wee Walker Shoe Factory in Carlyle and retired as a nurse’s aide from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. Mrs. Schrage was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and she enjoyed playing bingo and cards, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter, Fr. Edward Schaefer, and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment will be at a later date in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2017 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Clinton County Relay for Life and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is in charge of the arrangements.