Dewey F. Noles, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born November 11, 1940, in Paducah, KY, the son of George and Pauline (nee Smith) Noles.

On September 06, 1964, he married Martie L. Trevathan at Paducah, KY, and she survives .

He was a member of Highland Southern Baptist Church. He was also a member of Former Deacon at Highland Southern Batist Church – Amature Radio Operator “W9JHE”.

Dewey was born and grew up in Paducah, KY. He graduated from Reidland High School and attended Rolla School of Mines and Metallurgy, graduating with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Allis-Chalmers from 1964 to 1976 in West Allis, WI. In 1976 he moved to Highland, IL and started working at Basler Electric, where he designed large transformers. He retired in 2005. He was an evening instructor of Electrical Engineering at Belleville Area College for 10 years. Dewey enjoyed photography , armature radio, and made clocks.

Survivors include :

Wife – Martie L. Noles nee Trevathan, Highland, IL

Son – Chris T. (Jennifer) Noles, Paducah, KY

Daughter – J. Robin (Jerry) Kunz, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Bryan A. Myrick, Paducah, KY

Grandchild – Makenzie D. Kunz, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – C. Blake Noles, Paducah, KY

Grandchild – Brandy T. Noles, Paducah, KY

Grandchild – Jacob F. Kunz, Trenton, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – George F. Noles died 11/21/1978

Mother – Pauline Noles nee Smith died 9/18/2009

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Dr. Billy Blackmon, Pastor, pastor, , officiating.

Interment will be at Briensburg Cemetery in Benton, KY on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Southern Baptist Church or to the Family.