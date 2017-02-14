Donna M. Swofford, age 82, of Pocahontas, IL passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Helia Healthcare in Greenville, IL. There will be a memorial service conducted on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11 AM at The Pocahontas United Methodist Church. Friends may call Saturday, February 18, 2017 after 9 AM at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Donna was born December 19, 1934 in Highland, IL to Marion and Helen (Zbinden) Sugg. She married Robert C. Swofford on June 14, 1952 at the Methodist Church in Pocahontas, IL. He died April 1, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Swofford Kapp of Highland, her son Dave Swofford and his wife Joyce of Greenville, her brother Roger Sugg and his wife Charlotte of River Forest, IL, four grandchildren Luke Kapp and his fiancé Amanda Rieman of Highland, IL, Clint Kapp and his wife Natasha of Pocahontas, IL, Casey Bassford and her husband Don of Auburn, IL, and Lacey Sonderegger and her husband Mike of Glen Carbon, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son Thomas Swofford, a brother Jon Sugg, and a sister Joan Swofford.

Donna was born in Highland, IL and moved with her family to Pocahontas when she was in elementary school. She graduated from Pocahontas High School. She worked selling tickets at DeLaurenti Theater in Pocahontas and then as school secretary at Pocahontas Elementary School. She also drove a school bus and worked in tax preparation. She spent most of her working life as Pocahontas City Clerk.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, collecting tins, anything Elvis, music and watching the St. Louis Cardinals

