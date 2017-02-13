Doris L. Graham

Doris L. (Nelson) Graham, 100, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 9:48 a.m. at her residence in Coffeen, IL. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Jim Vargo, Pastor of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Fillmore, IL and Rev. Harry Kirk, Pastor of Liberty Church in Bingham, IL, will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore, IL.

Mrs. Graham was born on March 20, 1916, in rural Coffeen, IL, to the late Scott and Iva (Kirk) Nelson. She married Dwight Graham on October 10, 1935 in Greenville, IL. He preceded her in death on December 13, 1981. Mrs. Graham was a member of Chapman Ladies Aid, St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Fillmore, IL and St. Matthew;s Gleaners Club. She also loved to sew and spend time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Graham lived in the Fillmore, IL and Coffeen, IL areas her entire life.

Mrs. Graham is survived by a daughter, Lois Moreland of Coffeen, IL; six grandchildren, Curtis (wife Kim) Lipe of Coffeen, IL; Cheryl (husband Jeff) Short of Fillmore, IL; Carmen (husband Jason) Knight of Gulf Shores, AL; Carla (husband Kevin) VonderHaar of Greenville, IL; Gena (husband Kevin) Lewey of Coffeen, IL and Andrea (husband Chad) Ruppert of Nokomis, IL; sixteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a nephew, Larry (wife Barb) Hewitt of Hillsboro, IL.

Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Jean Lipe, and one brother, Lawrence Nelson.

Memorial are suggested to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Fillmore, IL or Calan’s Crusaders.