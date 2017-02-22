Doris M. Thole, age 95 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Monday, January 16, 1922, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Carl J. and Pauline M. (nee Stoff) Becker.

On August 3, 1946, she married August G. “Gus” Thole at Jennings, MO. He passed away on March 30, 1996.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 5694 in Highland, IL, Weinheimer Senior Citizens Club in Highland, IL. She was a former member of Saint Anne Altar Society of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Mrs. Thole was born at St. Louis, MO, and attended school in Wellston, Missouri. Prior to her marriage, she had worked at Boyd-Jones Shoe Factory in St. Louis for approximately 9 years. During World War II, she had worked at the Small Arms Plant in St. Louis. Following the war and her marriage, she and her husband moved to Highland, IL. Prior to retiring in 1970, she had worked at the Highland Supply Company in Highland for some 14 years. She enjoyed taking trips, walking, reading, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include:

Son – Donald G. (Rose) Thole, Riverview, FL

Son – David A. (Melanie) Thole, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jennifer L. (Gene) Daugherty, Riverview, FL

Grandchild – Dr. Heather S. Thole, M.D., Riverview, FL

Grandchild – Jeffrey D. (Carrie) Thole, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Dr. Becky L. (Jay) Rock, O.D., Highland, IL

Grandchild – Crystal M. Thole, RPh, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Emily R. Daugherty, Riverview, FL

Great Grandchild – Morgan G. Daugherty, Riverview, FL

Great Grandchild – Curtis J. Thole, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Carter J. Thole, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Madeline M. Rock, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – August J. Rock, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Boston A. Lawson, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Carl J. Becker Died 11/20/1964

Mother – Pauline M. Becker, nee Stoff Died 4/6/1996

Husband – August G. “Gus” Thole Died 3/30/1996

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church or Giant Steps School for Autism – St. Louis.