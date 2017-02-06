Durrel J. Malloy, 85, of Coffeen, IL passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Eugene Dunkley, Pastor of Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officiate. Burial will be in Olive Hill Cemetery in Coffeen, IL. Military Rites at Graveside by V.F.W. Post #1306 and Americal Legion Post #425.

Mr. Malloy was born December 16, 1931,in White Town, near Coffeen, IL, to the late Jerome & May (Gains) Malloy. He is a 1949 Graduate of Coffeen High School in Coffeen, IL and also attended some college. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Malloy married Betty Carlock, on December 24, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, IL. He was retired from CIPS/Ameren Coffeen Power Station as a electrician. He was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL; Volunteer for Coffeen Fire Department for 50 years; V.F.W. Post #1306 in Taylor Springs, IL and a member of Rocky Ford Park in Coffeen, IL. He loved sports, especially watching his grandchildren play sports, gardening and traveling. He had lived in Coffeen, IL his entire life.

Mr. Malloy is survived by his wfe, Betty of Coffeen, IL; four children, Derek Malloy of Cypress, CA; Lance (wife Mary) Malloy of Fillmore, IL; Felicia Malloy of Springfield, IL and Blake (wife Julia) Malloy of Coffeen, IL; eight grandchildren, Mirranda Guyot, Noelan Malloy, Evan Malloy, Alex Malloy, Owen Malloy, Ian Malloy, Brandon Malloy & Aubree Malloy; three great grandchildren, Nick, Makael & Waylon; and three sisters, Mary Mansfield of Woodriver, IL; Zala Meyer of Hillsboro, IL & Lila (husband Arthur) Mazzier of Wheaton, IL. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Drexel Malloy, Carl T. Malloy & Carroll Malloy.

Memorials area suggested to Traylor Cemetery in Coffeen, IL or Hillsboro Sports Association.