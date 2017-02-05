Earl G. Gum of Keyesport and more recently, Greenville, Illinois was born September 26, 1933 in Highland, Illinois. His parents were Elvin G. and Nellie Bernice (West) Gum. He died on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Helia Nursing Home. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5 from 4-7 pm at Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, Illinois. Funeral Services will be on Monday, February 6 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, Illinois at 10 am. Masonic rites will be conducted by Masonic Lodge # 245 A.F. & A.M. Burial will be at McKendree Chapel Cemetery with military rites by Mulberry Grove American Legion Post # 1180.

Earl graduated from Greenville High School in 1951 where he was a member of the baseball team with a batting average of .500 at one time. He graduated from SIU-Carbondale in 1957 with a degree in Agriculture. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol (McCracken) Gum on July 31, 1953 in Greenville. They had four children Christine Carver of Springfield, Illinois; companion Phillip Garner. E. Gary Gum and wife Marie of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Cindy Myers, husband Dale of Maryville, Illinois; and Doug Gum of DuQuoin, Illinois. He has five grandchildren; Nicolas Carver and Kathleen Duncan; Justin Volkmar, Chelsea Clark and Jennifer Myers. There are nine great-grandchilden: Jackson Pete and Mikayla Volkmar, Avery and Hadley Duncan, Hunter and River Carver, Annabelle Clark, Anthony and Colin Burns. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Crisis from 1953-1955 leaving the service with the rank of Sargent. He was the rural carrier in Tamalco and Keyesport for 19 years. He later became a Postmaster serving in Shobonier, Cisne, DuQuoin, and Effingham. He was with the postal service for 40 years and testified before the United States Congress twice on issues affecting the United States Postal Service.

Mr. Gum was involved with many organizations during his life. He was active in 4-H and FFA in his youth winning the State Farmer award in High School. He served as a 4-H Leader for several years and was on the Bond County Fair Board. He was active in the Illinois Rural Carriers Association serving as the Southern Committeeman, Vice President and President. He was also past President of the Illinois Postmaster’s association. Earl was a member of the IOOF in Keyesport serving as a past Noble Grand, and the American Legion Post # 1180 of Mulberry Grove. He was the past president of the Rotary Club in DuQuoin, Illinois. Earl was a member of Greenville Masonic Lodge # 245 A.F. & A.M. and The Blue Lodge, In more recent years, he was very active with the Silver Lake Shrine Club of Highland where he served as President. He was involved with the MaCliBo Circus Unit. He volunteered many hours at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis and was awarded the Hospital Unit Shriner of the Year Award in 2009. He was a member of the Southern Illinois Scottish Rite Masonic Club of East. St.Louis, where he served on the membership committee. He was a member of the Greenville First Presbyterian Church for many years and served as an Elder. Mr. Gum taught Hunter Safety Courses at the KVS Club near Tamalco.

Mr. Gum is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Roger Gum of Troy and John Thomas Gum, wife Joan of Bloomington and his sister, Mary Ann Birutas of Terra Haute, Indiana.