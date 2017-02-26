Elizabeth “Bessie” Tarasuik, age 95 of Highland, IL, died Friday, February 24, 2017, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on October 18, 1921, in Washington, England, the daughter of Thomas A. and Isabella (nee Clark) Brown.

On September 20, 1941, she married Wassel Tarasuik at St. Charles, Missouri. He passed away on June 18, 1961.

She was a member of United Methodist Church – Pocahontas, IL. She was also a member of Order of Eastern Star Highland Chapter 524 @ Highland; Formerly of Order of Eastern Star Marigold Chapter 521 @ Pocahontas. 50 + years member of the OES].

Elizabeth “Bessie” Brown was born in Washington, County Durham, England. Her father came to United States and built a home; the family immigrated to U.S. in July 1923 from England to Tilden, IL when Bessie was 18 months old. They lived in Glen Carbon then Pocahontas, where her father worked in the Pocahontas coal mines during the Depression. The family saved enough money to establish a farm in Millersburg, IL. She and her family experienced the hardships as many of the coal mining and farming families did at the time. These were lessons she carried throughout life and passed on to the next generations. She attended the Britt School as a young girl. In 1926 she was a witness to Pocahontas history when she was present during the Birger Gang’s armed robbery of the Pocahontas bank. She had many detailed stories of growing up in Burgess Township. This was a very important part of her life. As a girl she helped on the family farm in Millersburg and spent the majority of her life in Millersburg – she was most proud of the community. It is where she met the eternal live of her life and husband – Wassell. She was committed to their love until her death. Before and during World War II she worked for Demoulin Brothers and then Moulton-Bartley Shoe Factory (2 years). After her husband’s death, she worked for Basler Electric for 1 1/2 years. She was a dutiful and loving mother for her Daughter and Son. She cared for her mother until her death in 1980 and her father until his death in 1990. Bessie moved to Highland in 1999. Her northeastern England heritage was an important part of her life and she got to see her ancestral home when she was 60. She enjoyed sewing for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she will be warmly loved and remembered by them.

Survivors include:

Grandchild – Tammy L. (Daryl) Riechmann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Chrisy R. (Joey) Campbell, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – James W. (Heidi) Tarasuik, Jr., Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Taylor I.(Significant Other-Devin Claypool) Riechmann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Cameron D. Dugan, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Kyle J. Dugan, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Lexy E. Riechmann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Emma R. Tarasuik, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Grace E. Tarasuik, Greenville, IL

Great Great Grandchild – Marli Judith Claypool, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Thomas A. Brown, Sr. , Died 5/25/1990

Mother – Isabella Brown, nee Clark Died 1/29/1980

Husband – Wassel Tarasuik Died 6/18/1961

Daughter – Judy L. Wise, nee Tarasuik Died 07/15/2016

Son – James W. “J.T.” Tarasuik, Sr. Died 10/12/2016

Brother – Thomas A. Brown, Jr. Died 10/1/2014

Sister – Gladys Crandall

Brother – Robert Brown

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. with Rev. Adam Penn officiating.

Interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Bond County Hospice.