Gervase V. “Gerv” Eversgerd, age 62, of Germantown, born June 23, 1954 in Breese, a son of the late Regina, nee Fuehne, and Henry Eversgerd, Jr., died Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Lou Kampwerth; a niece, Colleen Barnes; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Helen, nee Rehkemper, Becker.

Surviving is his wife, Brenda, nee Becker, Eversgerd of Germantown, whom he married October 29, 1976 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso; his children, Tonia (John) Schroeder of Germantown, Teresa (Josh) Haar of Germantown, and Luke (Jackie) Eversgerd of Bartelso; 7 grandchildren, Diesel and Levi Haar, Gavin, Wyatt, Henry, Josie, and Kain Eversgerd; a sister, Delphine (George) Barnes of Lake Egypt, Marion, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Art (Jan) Kampwerth of Breese, Brian (Carol) Becker of Germantown, and Bonnie (Craig) Markwardt of Nashville; nieces and nephews, Tina Barnes, Darin (Tracy) Barnes, Jennifer (Kevin) Santel, and Brent Kampwerth; and numerous very close friends.

Gerv was the owner/operator of Greenview Farms and Trucking in Germantown and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, and a former member of the Southern Illinois Green Iron Club. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and also using his John Deere in tractor pulls.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster and Deacon Rich Bagby presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2017 (where casual attire is requested by the family) from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at the Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mad to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.