Ida M. Umek, 92 of Panama passed away at 7:13 AM on Monday, February 6, 2017 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor Springs.

She was born on September 22, 1924 at Panama the daughter of John and Mary (Ocepeck) Umek. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William “Willie” Umek.

Ida worked as a clerical associate for Century Electric Company in St. Louis, Mo, retiring after many years of service. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville and Panama VFW Post 6628 Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include: brother, John Umek of Panama, IL; Nephew, William “Bill” (wife, Brenda) Umek of Hillsboro, IL; Great nephew, Zachary Umek.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Union Cemetery in Panama with Rev. Scott Snider officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.

Perfetti Funeral Home in Panama is in charge of arrangements.