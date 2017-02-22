John H. Mueller, 84, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at his residence.

John was born June 27, 1932, to Joseph and Mary (Nee Jansen) Mueller, in Bartelso, IL. On October 15, 1960 he married Mary Froelich in Chicago, IL.

He attended St. Henry’s Prep for High School, graduating in 1950. He enlisted in the Army and fought on the front lines in the Korean War. John worked for Ozark Airlines, (which was bought out by TWA) and retired from TWA in 1990 as Maintenance Supervisor. He was a member of St Paul Catholic Church, served on the Parish Council, and was instrumental in starting the Kirchenfest in 1970. He was a member of VFW Post 5694, Bartelso American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Highland Moose Lodge.

John was an avid bowler, bowling a 300 game on Dec. 22, 1999. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards, especially Euchre and Jass. He liked to garden and made the best dill pickles. In his youth he pitched for Bartelso, Clinton County and St Henry’s Baseball teams. He was an extremely loyal fan of the Bartelso Barts baseball team.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Mueller; his loving wife, Mary Mueller; Mother-in-law, Florence Froelich; Father-in-law, Isidore Froelich; Brothers, Paul Mueller, Joseph Mueller, Marcel “Bill” Mueller, Leonard Mueller; Sisters, Sr. Agnes Mueller ASC, Rose Kreke; Brother-in-law, Fred Kreke; Sisters-in-law, Theresa Mueller, Mary Mueller, Loretta “Shorty” Mueller, Catherine Schultz.

He is survived by his children, Therese (David) Frank, Edward (Dawn) Mueller, Donna (Jeff) Goestenkors, Barbara (Robert) Zadel and Ronald (Daisy) Mueller; Grandchildren, Eric (fiance’ Andrea Nardello) Long, Stephanie (Andy) Sullivan, Joshua (Jennifer) Long, Kaitlyn Frank, Michael Frank, Sarah Frank, Jacob Mueller, Alisha (Austin) Wilken, Rachel Goestenkors, Alexandria Zadel, Samuel Zadel, Nicolas Zadel, Lucas Mueller, Andrea Mueller, Emily Mueller; Great-Grandchildren, Evan Long, Emery Long, Cora Sullivan, and Baby Long due April 4; Sisters, Sr. MaryAnn Mueller, ASC and Leona (Leo) Beckmann; Brothers-in-law, Joseph (Pat) Froelich, Edward (Sally) Froelich, Donald Schultz; Sister-in-law, Rita (Matt) Huels.

Memorials may be made to: Adorers of the Blood of Christ, St. Paul Education Foundation or Highland VFW Post 5694

Visitation: Friday, February 24, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 8:00 to 10:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 11:00 am, St Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St Joseph Cemetery