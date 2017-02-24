Klinten Karl Voss, age 47, of Beaver Prairie, passed away Sunday, February 19, in his home. Funeral services for 47 year-old Klinten Karl Voss will be Saturday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m., in the St. Felicitas Church in Beaver Prairie. Friends may call Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to his son’s education fund (make checks payable to Matthew Voss) or a charity of the donor’s choice. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.