Leonard J. Frohn, age 87 of Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born December 09, 1929, in St. Rose , IL, the son of Gerhard and Frieda (nee Diekmann) Frohn.

On November 04, 1952, he married Pauline J. Thuenemann at Germantown, IL. Shepassed away on February 14, 2016.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Leonard was born and grew up at St. Rose, IL and attended St. Rose School and helped on the family farm. From 1954 to 1956 he was in the US Army with duty in Germany. He and his wife farmed near Pierron and Pocahontas and lived on the farm for over 60 years. He had driven a truck for Wilke Truck Service in St. Rose. He enjoyed tinkering in the shop.

Survivors include :

Son – Leon J. (Mary) Frohn, Pocahontas, IL

Grandson – Eric L. (Elizabeth Vinyard) Frohn, Pocahontas, IL

Sister In-law – Adeline Holtmann, Germantown, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Gerhard Frohn died 9/28/1978

Mother – Frieda — Frohn nee Diekmann died 09/01/1998

Wife – Pauline J. Frohn nee Thuenemann died 2/14/2016

Brother – Gerhard A Frohn (infant) died 10/15/1927

Father & Mother-in-law – Ben & Eugenia Thuenemann

Sister In-law – Clara Richard

Brother-in-law – Roland Richard

Brother-in-law – Raymond Holtmann

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There wil be no visitation.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL., with Father Scott A. Snider officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses or Heartland Hospice or Donors Choice.