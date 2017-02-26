Michael H. Breen, age 80 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, February 24, 2017, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL.

He was born on March 04, 1936, in Edgemont, SD, the son of George and Ella (nee Herron) Breen.

On June 14, 1959, he married Kathleen Ann Taff who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Hamel Volunteer Fire Dept; Edwardsville American Legion; American Bankers Association; Illinois Bankers Association.

Michael was born in Edgemont, SD and grew up in Armour SD. He graduated Armour High School in 1955. He joined the US Air Force serving from 1955 to 1959. In 1969 he moved to Hamel, IL and started working at the Hamel State Bank. He retired from Hamel State Bank in 2002 as Bank President. He also owned and operated Breen Tax Service for 40 plus years. Mike enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, and collecting vintage farm toys and airplanes.

Survivors include :

Wife – Kathleen A. Breen nee Taff, Glen Carbon, IL

Daughter – Kelly L. (Gregory) Ettling, Glenview, IL

Daughter In-law – Theresa S. Breen, Humble, TX

Grandchild – Candace B. Huehls, Indianapolis, IN

Grandchild – Tara C. (Eric) Tracy, Humble, TX

Grandchild – Leigh J. (Gary) Moylan, Des Plains, IL

Grandchild – James M. Ettling, Glenview, IL

Grandchild – Sean G. Ettling, Chicago, IL

Great Grandchild – Clifford B. Huehls

Great Grandchild – Brogan J. Tracy

Brother – Robert Breen, Wanger, SD

Brother – Frank Breen, Montgomery, MN

Sister – Jane Weinreis, Doland, SD

Sister – Sharon Dietz, Easley, SC

Brother – John (Ruth) Breen, Baltic, SD

He was preceded in death by :

Father – George W. Breen

Mother – Ella J. Breen nee Herron

Son – Douglas B. Breen died 11/04/2012

Brother – Patrick Breen

Sister – Nellie Morse

Sister – Vera Stansky

Sister – Mary Ann Perman

Brother – George Breen

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, February 26, 2017, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Monday, February 27, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 27, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.