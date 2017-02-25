Ned C. Klaus, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, IL.

He was born August 06, 1947, in Highland, IL, the son of Willis and M. (nee Spellerberg) Klaus.

On May 20, 1983, he married Nancy Jo Drda at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. She survives in Highland.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was also a member of VFW Post 5694-Highland (Life Member); Masonic Lodge #583, A.F. & A.M.-Highland; Ainad Temple, A.A.O.N.O.M.S. (Shriners)-E. St. Louis, IL .

Ned was born in Highland and attended Highland High School where he played the trombone in the band, played football and ran track. He graduated in 1965. He attended SIU-C and McKendree College and then in the Fall of 1967 enlisted in the US Army. He served in Vietnam from March through December of 1968. He worked at the old Venture Store in Fairview Heights, IL and then at the corporate office in St. Ann Missouri. For five plus years he operated N.C. Klaus Home Improvements in Highland. He then worked for Todd Uniform, which became Aramark, until 2001 as Route Salesman and Distribution Manager. From 2002-2008 he worked for Gutter Helmet / B-Dry Systems in Sales. He then worked for Dutch Hollow Supplies for 5 years retiring in 2013. Ned enjoyed boating on the Mississippi and for a while was Commodore of the Anchor-Yankee Boat Club. He also enjoyed hunting, time at the Condo in Branson, MO and sharpening saws. His family was always very important and he supported his daughters in their Cheerleading and Dance activities during high school and college. An avid Cardinals Baseball fan, he always listened to their games. In the past years, the daily golf cart rides around the Klaus Lake family property was essential.

Survivors include :

Mother – M. Betty Klaus, nee Spellerberg, Highland, IL

Wife – Nancy J. Klaus, nee Drda, Highland, IL

Daughter – Barbara J. “Barbie” (Curtis “C.J.”) Weis, Grantfork, IL

Daughter – Amanda K. (Rick) Wasson, Highland, IL

Daughter – Melissa N. (Significant Other – Bryant Michael) Klaus, Highland, IL

Brother – Timothy Richard (Linda) Klaus, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Patton J. Weis, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Lillian M. Weis, Grantfork, IL

Sister In-law – Sandra K. (Dennis) Wilkinson, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Jill A. (Carl) Siever, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Willis C. Klaus Died 3/11/1997

Mother & Father-in-law – Iona G. (nee Zeller) died 8/7/01 & Joseph W. Drda died 9/1/77

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, February 27, 2017, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 27, 2017, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL., with Rev. Will VerDuin officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to His Grandchildren’s Education c/o Nancy Klaus or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.