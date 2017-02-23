Orville E. Mettler, 88, of Old Ripley, IL, died Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL.

Orville was born April 10, 1928, to Peter and Gisella (Nee Szoke) Mettler, in Bond Co., IL. On November 21, 1953, he married Anna May “Annie” (Bloemker) at St Nicholas Church in Pocahontas.

He was lifelong farmer, who served as President of Tri-County Water District for 30 years, President of Pocahontas/Old Ripley Fire District for 11 years, a volunteer Fireman for 24 years and Mayor of Old Ripley for 45 years. Orville loved to bowl, bowling more than 50 years at Grantfork Bowl and he loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Gisella Mettler; wife Anna May Mettler; sisters, Laura Whittington, Irene Schneck, Viola Broniec, Ethel File, Mildred McDonald; brothers, Albert Mettler, Arthur Mettler, Robert Mettler, Edgar Mettler.

He is survived by his children, Thomas (Victoria) Mettler, New Douglas, IL, Alan (Terri) Mettler, New Douglas, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Mucklow, Nicole (John) Lansford, Joseph (fiancé Amber Rode) Mettler, Jared (special friend Brittany McKinzie) Mettler, Jacob Mettler; great-grandchildren, Luke and Audrey Mucklow, Alayna, Owen and Evan Lansford; sisters, Lorraine Lauchner, Aviston, IL, Betty White, Maitland, FL, Darlene Pierce, Castleberry, FL; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Brown Cemetery.

Visitation: Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00pm and Monday, February 27, 2017 from 8:00 – 10:00am at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Rev.Darryl Bolen, Pastor, First Christian Church, Greenville, IL

Interment: Brown Cemetery, Old Ripley, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL