Robert D. Kleinmann, 78, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, February 18, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL, with his family by his side.

Bob was born July 17, 1938, to Charles and Stella (Nee Rule) Kleinmann, in Pocahontas, IL. On August 26, 1967, he married Janet Oswald in Highland, IL.

After his second year of college, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965 in Air Anti-Submarine Squadron 36 aboard the USS Randolph, he then served two years in the reserves. He worked as a boiler inspector for State of Illinois and was a member of Boilermakers Local 363.

He was a member of V F W Post 5694, Highland, IL. He loved to play cards, fish and boat. He coached an over 40 women’s softball team for many years. He was an accomplished painter, selling many portraits at area art shows. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Stella Kleinmann; father-in-law, Art Oswald; mother-in-law, Tillie (Nee Zobrist) Oswald; brother-in-law, Darwin Oswald; sister-in-law, Patricia Oswald.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Kleinmann, Highland, IL; children, Randy (Ann) Kleinmann, Highland, IL, Maria (fiancé Mark Geppert) Marsh, Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Matthew and Meridith Kleinmann, Ben and Wil Marsh; sisters, Betty (Bill) Green, Jasper, AL, Audrey (Rich) Lehmkuhl, Theodosia, MO; nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice, Highland V F W or Hospital Auxiliary.

Visitation: Monday, February 20, 2017, from 4:00 to 7:30 pm and Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 8:00 to 10:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home.

Clergy: Rev. Will VerDuin, Associate Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL