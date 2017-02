Sheila D. Weldon, age 57, of Mulberry Grove, passed away Wednesday, February 8 at her home. Funeral services for 57 year old Sheila D. Weldon will be Sunday, February 12 at 2 PM at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 5 to 8 PM at the funeral home.