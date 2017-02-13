Sister Mary Anthony (Isabel) Menting, SCSC, age 85, of Merrill, WI, died on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Bell Tower Residence Assisted Living in Merrill, WI. Sister was born on October 22, 1931, in Phlox, Wisconsin, to Frank and Cecilia (Heinzen) Menting. She entered Holy Cross Convent in Merrill, Wisconsin, on July 16, 1951, and celebrated her First Profession on June 24, 1953.

Sister Mary Anthony received her education at Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School in Merrill, WI; Cardinal Stritch College, Milwaukee, WI; St. Louis University, MO; Virginia Commonwealth University., Medical College of VA.

She was in her 64th year of ministry at the time of her death. Her many ministries included teaching in Ohio; medical record librarian at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL, and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dickinson, ND. She was administrator from 1965-1969 at Holy Cross Hospital, Merrill, WI; administrator from 1971-1992 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL. She worked with adult mentally handicapped in Kentucky; ministered with those living with AIDS in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sister was provincial of the USA Province from 1994-2000. In her later years, she volunteered at the Merrill Food Pantry, Holy Cross Sisters’ Library and St. Anthony’s Retreat Center, Marathon, WI.

Sister is survived by her family of Holy Cross Sisters and associates, a sister, Margaret Menting of Antigo, WI; a brother, Matthew (Evelyn) Menting, Phlox, WI; three sisters-in-law, Jane Menting, Phlox, WI; Eileen Menting, Antigo, WI and Montel Menting, Notre Dame, IN; nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and four sisters.

There will be a Mass of Resurrection, Wednesday, February 15, at 11 AM in Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill, WI. Father James Bartelme officiating. Burial in St. Francis Xavier cemetery. Visitation in Holy Cross Chapel from 9 AM until time of service.

Waid Funeral Home of Merrill, WI, is assisting with arrangements. Special thanks to the staff at Bell Tower Residence and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care given Sister Mary Anthony.

Memorials can be made to the Holy Cross Sisters, 1400 O’ Day Street, Merrill, WI 54452.