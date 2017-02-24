Sondra Joy Ray, age 75 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Darryl Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday 5-8 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, Illinois 62246

Sondra Joy, the daughter of Edgar “Bud” Ernest and Gwendolyn McGlothlin Ernest, was born May 12, 1941 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Sondra was born and raised in East St. Louis, Illinois. She grew up in the Witt area and attended the local schools. Sondra worked as a CNA at Hillview Manor in Greenville and cooked in various places around Bond and Macoupin County.

Sondra and Howard Ray were united in marriage on August 17, 1984 in Hillsboro, Missouri. They enjoyed 19 years together before his passing on April 30, 2003.

Surviving are her children: Bonnie Gardner and husband Robert of Viburnum, Missouri, Kitty Stewart and husband Dale Holcmann of Sorento, Illinois, Tammy Seiber and friend Steve Schaefer of Livingston, Illinois, Marla Hair and husband Jim of Greenville, Joy Hair of Greenville, Illinois and step-son Jeff Gipson and wife Joy of Pocahontas, Illinois. Sondra was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Sister to: Marsha Carpenter of Old Ripley, Illinois, Sue Primo and husband Sonny of Greenville, Illinois, Bruce Ernest and wife Sharon of Mt. Olive, Illinois and David Ernest and wife Nancy of Greenville, Illinois.

Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard, son Robert Barker and step-son Brian Gipson.