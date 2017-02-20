Tiffany Angeline May, 28, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017, at 7:29 pm, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. Born October 13, 1988, the daughter of Kimberly K. Clayton-May of Pocahontas and Donald J. (Dorothy) May of Greenville, and they survive.

She loved her time at Camp Callahan, Griggsville, IL, her Bond County Challenger Softball, and her stint carrying the torch for Bond County Special Olympics. She attended the United Methodist Church in Pocahontas, IL, and enjoyed spending her time making all her Bond Co. friends smile, especially her Funderburk family. She loved her parties, BIG cake, red cowboy hat, all her loving babydolls, and BIG boat cruises. Tiffany was a graduate of BCCUII and worked at FAYCO Enterprises, Vandalia, IL.

She is also survived by her sisters Amy (John) Headrick, St. Louis, Kaydence May, Greenville; brothers, Austin May, Pocahontas, Brayden Forys and Hayden May, Greenville; grandfather, Howard May, Waverly; great-grandmother, MaryLouise May, Delphi, IN; aunts, Nancy Traub, Carol Gregory; uncles Eldon Clayton, Thomas Clayton, Gene (April) Clayton, Fred (Molly) Clayton, all of Pocahontas; numerous cousins.

Tiffany was preceded in death by grandparents, Gerald and Martha Clayton, Angeline May-Bolin; uncle, Jerry Clayton; cousin, Katie Clayton.

Memorials may be made to Camp Callahan.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 22, 2017, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL, and Thursday, February 23, 2017, from 9:00 to 10:30 am at Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Funeral: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:30 am, at Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Clergy: Rev. Adam Penn, Pastor; Rev. Dave Trover, Ret’d Pastor.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery