Vernon L. Blom, age 82 of Alhambra, IL, died Thursday, February 02, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on March 04, 1934, in Alhambra, IL, the son of Edwin and Olga (nee Uhe) Blom.

Surviving are his wife, Judy A. (nee Camp) Blom of Alhambra, IL, whom he married on January 25, 1964 at Salem United Church of Christ, in Alhambra, IL; two daughters Sandra D. “Sandy” Blom and Sherri L. (Dean) Korsmeyer of Alhambra, IL; his grandchildren Samuel T. “Sam” Ahlmeyer and Derek M. Ahlmeyer of Alhambra, IL, Addison A. Korsmeyer of Columbia, MO, and Amanda G. Korsmeyer of Alhambra, IL.

Other survivors include a sister Lorraine W. Highlander of Highland, a sister in-law Wilma J. Blom of Alhambra, IL; a sister-in-law Betty (Lloyd) Garde of Staunton, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Delmar E. Blom, brother in-laws Melvin H. Highlander and Francis L. ‘Skip’ Camp and father in-law and mother-in-law Roy and Helen (nee Albrecht) Camp.

Vernon was a life-long member of Salem United Church of Christ, Men’s Brotherhood and served as past church council president. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1147, Alhambra, IL and Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department (retired), he served as secretary for a number of years.

Vernon attended Livingston High School for three years and graduated from Staunton High School in 1951. He worked at Gehrig’s Store from 1952 – 1954 as an Electrician Assistant. From 1954 – 1956 he served in the US Army. He then attended Ranken Trade School from 1958- 1960 majoring in Electricity and Industrial Electronics. He was employed by Chicago and Eastern Railroad as a yard clerk, at Shell Oil as a machine operator and from there he worked as a Yard Master at Granite City Steel, retiring after 34 years. He was the Alhambra Township Tax Assessor for 32 years and commissioner of the Madison County Housing Authority for 19 years. After retiring, he drove for Jen’s Limo and assisted with funerals for Dauderman Mortuary, Alhambra and Hamel; Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland. He and his brother farmed the Blom Family Centennial Farm for most of his life. Vernon enjoyed farming, driving around the countryside checking on the crops, helping his son-in-law with his farming operation and spending time with his grandkids.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 05, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, February 06, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 06, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jerry Amiri, Pastor, and John Mindrup, Assistant Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem UCC Memorial Fund or Alhambra Fire Department.