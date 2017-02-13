Violet Margret Johnstone, age 92 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois passed away 11:12 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at Helia Healthcare in Greenville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Interment will follow in Noffsinger Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or Alzheimer’s of Southern Illinois.

Violet Margret, the daughter of Louis Adolph Hoffmann and Katherine Francis Hoffman, was born April 4, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in St. Louis and attended the local public schools. Violet at the age of 18 started working as a binder in a factory for 6 years. On May 17, 1946 she was united in marriage to Albert Sidney Johnstone in St. Louis, Missouri. They enjoyed 66 years together before his passing on December 6, 2012. Violet and Albert moved to Mulberry Grove in 1955 where she was a homemaker raising her family. Violet enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are four children: Larry G. Johnstone, Richard A. Johnstone, Catherine Smith and Milton and Betty (Doug) Lawrence. She was the loving grandmother of Amy Johnstone, Ashley Smith and special friend Jeremy Koontz and Travis (Rachelle) Lawrence. Three great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Holly and Lily. She is also survived by her brother Eugene Hoffmann.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters: Dorothy Ann Baumann, Louise Ida Voelker, Audrey Catherine Hanson and Sue Ellen Fangers, two brothers: Gustave John Hoffmann and Louis Fred Hoffmann.

Violet was a member of the Tamalco Christian Church.