Warren N. Walter, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, February 02, 2017, at Westview Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ellisville, MO.
He was born January 30, 1926, in Highland, IL, the son of Nelson F. and Leona (nee Meyer) Walter.
On November 23, 1950, he married Iona A. Wagner at Highland, IL. She survives in Highland, IL .
He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of Holy Name Society at St. Paul Church; Knights of Columbus, Council 1580-Highland, IL; Lee Iten American Legion Post #439-Highland, IL.
Mr. Walter was born and grew up at Highland, IL. He graduated from Saint Paul High School in 1944. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his discharge, he returned to Highland and started Walter’s Garage with his brother, Cletus, in 1947. He continued to own and operate the garage until 1984. He then worked for Tri-Ford, then Highland Pontiac until 1989. He then worked for Helvetia Tool Company in Highland until retiring. Even after his retirement, he continued to visit at Helvetia Tool. He also drove a school bus, worked for EF Trucking and Rural King. Mr. Walter had attended G.M. Training Center in St. Louis and had proficiency in all of their programs. His garage was the first in the area to use electronic (Sun) Diagnostic Equipment. At one time, Mr. Walter held a Private Pilot’s license. He was a family person, and enjoyed camping, gardening, working with and understanding how things worked.
Survivors include :
Wife – Iona A. “Ione” Walter nee Wagner, Highland, IL
Daughter – Kathleen M. (Robert) McCain, Seneca, MO
Daughter – Cynthia A. “Cindy” (Gary) Cashel, Arnold, MO
Daughter – Diane K. (Fred) Vilbig, Ellisville, MO
Son – Ronald W. Walter, Old Monroe, MO
Son – James W. (Patricia) Walter, Fairbanks, AK
Grandchild – Kevin McCain
Grandchild – Lisa (Billy) McDonald
Grandchild – Jeff (Heather) McCain
Grandchild – Sarah (David) Koenig
Grandchild – Paul (Significant Other Becca Postema) McCain
Grandchild – Derek (Erika) Cashel
Grandchild – Breanna (Husband Alex Winters) Cashel
Grandchild – Kristin (Matthew) Erickson
Grandchild – Ryan Vilbig
Grandchild – Reid Vilbig
Grandchild – Justin Vilbig
Grandchild – John Vilbig
Grandchild – Karyn Vilbig
Grandchild – Cathryn Vilbig
Grandchild – Scott Vilbig
Grandchild – Kelly Vilbig
Grandchild – Annemarie Vilbig
Grandchild – Claire Vilbig
Grandchild – Eric Walter
Grandchild – Emily Walter
Grandchild – Benjamin Walter
Grandchild – Andrew Walter
Grandchild – Matthew Walter
Grandchild – Luke Walter
Great Grandchildren – Six .
Brother – Russell J. (Ruth) Walter, Bella Vista, AR
Brother – Melvin F. Walter, Highland, IL
Sister – Bernice Ann Wellen, Highland, IL
He was preceded in death by :
Father – Nelson Frank Walter died 12/20/1953
Mother – Leona M. Walter nee Meyer died 4/6/1976
Brother – Raymond W. Walter died 6/22/2013, Highland, IL
Brother – Cletus L. Walter died 9/15/1969
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 09, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2017, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Education Foundation or as Masses to the church.