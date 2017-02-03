Warren N. Walter, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, February 02, 2017, at Westview Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ellisville, MO.

He was born January 30, 1926, in Highland, IL, the son of Nelson F. and Leona (nee Meyer) Walter.

On November 23, 1950, he married Iona A. Wagner at Highland, IL. She survives in Highland, IL .

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of Holy Name Society at St. Paul Church; Knights of Columbus, Council 1580-Highland, IL; Lee Iten American Legion Post #439-Highland, IL.

Mr. Walter was born and grew up at Highland, IL. He graduated from Saint Paul High School in 1944. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his discharge, he returned to Highland and started Walter’s Garage with his brother, Cletus, in 1947. He continued to own and operate the garage until 1984. He then worked for Tri-Ford, then Highland Pontiac until 1989. He then worked for Helvetia Tool Company in Highland until retiring. Even after his retirement, he continued to visit at Helvetia Tool. He also drove a school bus, worked for EF Trucking and Rural King. Mr. Walter had attended G.M. Training Center in St. Louis and had proficiency in all of their programs. His garage was the first in the area to use electronic (Sun) Diagnostic Equipment. At one time, Mr. Walter held a Private Pilot’s license. He was a family person, and enjoyed camping, gardening, working with and understanding how things worked.

Survivors include :

Wife – Iona A. “Ione” Walter nee Wagner, Highland, IL

Daughter – Kathleen M. (Robert) McCain, Seneca, MO

Daughter – Cynthia A. “Cindy” (Gary) Cashel, Arnold, MO

Daughter – Diane K. (Fred) Vilbig, Ellisville, MO

Son – Ronald W. Walter, Old Monroe, MO

Son – James W. (Patricia) Walter, Fairbanks, AK

Grandchild – Kevin McCain

Grandchild – Lisa (Billy) McDonald

Grandchild – Jeff (Heather) McCain

Grandchild – Sarah (David) Koenig

Grandchild – Paul (Significant Other Becca Postema) McCain

Grandchild – Derek (Erika) Cashel

Grandchild – Breanna (Husband Alex Winters) Cashel

Grandchild – Kristin (Matthew) Erickson

Grandchild – Ryan Vilbig

Grandchild – Reid Vilbig

Grandchild – Justin Vilbig

Grandchild – John Vilbig

Grandchild – Karyn Vilbig

Grandchild – Cathryn Vilbig

Grandchild – Scott Vilbig

Grandchild – Kelly Vilbig

Grandchild – Annemarie Vilbig

Grandchild – Claire Vilbig

Grandchild – Eric Walter

Grandchild – Emily Walter

Grandchild – Benjamin Walter

Grandchild – Andrew Walter

Grandchild – Matthew Walter

Grandchild – Luke Walter

Great Grandchildren – Six .

Brother – Russell J. (Ruth) Walter, Bella Vista, AR

Brother – Melvin F. Walter, Highland, IL

Sister – Bernice Ann Wellen, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Nelson Frank Walter died 12/20/1953

Mother – Leona M. Walter nee Meyer died 4/6/1976

Brother – Raymond W. Walter died 6/22/2013, Highland, IL

Brother – Cletus L. Walter died 9/15/1969

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 09, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2017, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Education Foundation or as Masses to the church.