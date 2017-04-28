Cynthia June King nee Wall

Cynthia “Cindy” June King nee Wall, age 59 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Highland Health Care Center.

She was born April 25, 1958, in Jacksonville, NC, the daughter of Raymond and Vera (nee Provost) Wall.

She was a member of Highland Hope United Methodist Church. She was also friends of Dr. Bob and Bill W.

Cindy was born in Jacksonville, NC and moved to Belleville in 1960. She grew up there and graduated from Freeburg High School in 1976. She got her Associates Degree from SWIC and a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Louis University in Respiratory Therapy. She worked at St. Johns’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville. She taught Respiratory Therapy as a Professor at Belleville Area College and Kaskaskia Community College, where she retired in 2005. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling , and visiting thrift shops.

Survivors include :

Life Partner – Larry P. King, Highland, IL

Son – Daniel L. (Carolynn) VandeRiet Jr., Mascoutah, IL

Son – Matthew D. (Fiancee Stephanie) VandeRiet, Fairview Heights, IL

Son – Nathanael W. (Diane) Reiman, Belleville, IL

Grandchild – Daniel L. VandeRiet III

Grandchild – Elizabeth M. Campbell

Grandchild – Christopher M. VandeRiet

Grandchild – Dominic M. VandeRiet

Grandchild – Rebecca M. VandeRiet

Grandchild – Nathanael W. Reiman Jr.

Sister – Jackie (Douglas) Lobstein, Belleville, IL

Sister – Dina (Daniel) Sampson, Litchfield, IL

Sister – Anna (Richard) Braye, Venice, FL

Sister – Susan (Michael) Hutt, Maryville, IL

Brother – Andrew (Shari) Wall, Freeburg, IL

Sister In-law – Inok Wall, Belleville, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Raymond Frank Wall

Mother – Vera D. Wall nee Provost

Brother – Jimmy Wall

Brother – Raymond Wall

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 02, 2017, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, IL .

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 02, 2017, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Dr. Beverly Wilkes Null officiating.

Private interment will be at Naylor Memorial Park in Naylor, MO on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ehlers Danlos Society.