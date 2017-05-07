Carol M. Martin

Carol M. (nee Sudholt) Martin, 72, of Pierron, IL died Friday, May 5, 2017, at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL.

Carol was born October 16, 1944, to Bernard and Florence (nee Holzinger) Sudholt in Highland, IL.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of PIC Park, Pierron, IL.

Carol was a loving mother and grandmother. She followed her son and daughter playing sports and then followed her grandchildren’s activities. She loved her two dogs, Sammie and Sadie. She enjoyed cutting grass and was a very hard worker throughout her life.

She is survived by her children, Gina (Dan) Thomilson, Pocahontas, IL, and Ryan (Melissa) Martin, Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Payton and Mya Thomilson and Taylor and Layne Vines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Florence Sudholt; former husband, Robert H. Martin.

Memorials may be made to PIC Park.

Private Services.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.