Dolores Munie (née Koch ) passed away on April 30, 2017 at the age of 84.

She was preceded in death by her husband Quintin Munie and Stephen Munie ( infant son).

Surviving are her children Joseph (Ann) Munie, Diana ( Keith) Beck, Tom ( Melisa ) Munie ,Maryann Munie , Jeffry Munie. Seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren and one to be born in July.

Dolores has one surviving brother Vince . All other siblings proceeded her in death .

Dolores was a mother and cared for people in their homes . She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron, IL. She enjoyed church picnics, watching the Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune , listening to the radio , praying, praying the rosary and the divine mercy chaplet and spending time with her family .

Please join us in celebrating her life at Immaculate Conception Church at971 Main Street Pierron,IL 62273 .

Visitation will be Thursday May 4, 4-6 pm and Friday May 5 , 9-11 am. Mass will be held May 5 , 11 am followed by a meal . All will be at the church.

Memorials may be made for masses or to the family .