Doris K. Haas 90 of Trenton died Friday April 28, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville.

She was born December 1, 1926 in Lebanon to Eugene and Kathryn (Harpstrite) Myers: they preceded her in death.

Married Allen “Bud” Haas January 3, 1946 at St. Joseph Church, Lebanon. He preceded her in death May 25, 1998.

Also, preceded in death by sons Ronald and Robert Haas, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Surviving are her children Rick Haas of Trenton, Rhonda Sprehe of Mt. Vernon, Rodney (Kimberly) Haas of Finger, TN.

9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren

Doris was retired from the County Journal where she was Regional Vice President. She loved gardening and flowers and playing Bingo.

She was member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, VFW Auxiliary Mascoutah.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday May 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Trenton. Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment Holy Childhood Cemetery, Mascoutah.

Visitation will be Monday, May 1, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 2 from 8:30 to 9:30 am at Moss Funeral Home, Trenton.

Memorials can be made to Make a Wish Foundation and will be received at the funeral home.