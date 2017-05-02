Leroy B. “Lee” Haukap, 92, of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 1, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home, Alhambra, IL.

Lee was born July 27, 1924, to Henry and Minnie (nee Havermann) Haukap, in Germantown, IL. On June 9, 1953, he married Helen Huene, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Bartelso, IL.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and the Sharpshooters. Lee loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was a very social person and never met a stranger. He was a heavy equipment operator at the Granite City Steel Mill for 38 years before retiring in 1986.

Lee loved baseball, bowling, cards, and horseshoes. He played first base in the Clinton County baseball league from 1945 to 1958. He was an all-star many times, batting .300, and played with Red Schoendienst and his brothers. He was also inducted into the Clinton County Baseball Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Haukap, Highland, IL; daughters, Colette (Wayne) Schuetz, Staunton, IL, Elene (Greg) Rankin, Mt. Vernon, IL, and Dana (Ken) Barker, Highland, IL; sons, Randy (Peggy) Haukap, Alhambra, IL, Neil Haukap, Belleville, IL, and Dean (Carla) Haukap, Dawson, IL; daughter-in-law, Carol (David) Cavaness, Marine, IL; grandchildren, Jason (Lisa) Schuetz, Richelle (Chad) Ernst, Jared (Nicole) Haukap, Noah (Samantha) Haukap, Chris Haukap, Sara (Kirk) Simpson, Ashley (Kevin) Withrow, Cody (fiancée, Katie Clark) Rankin, Patrick, Haukap, Kyla Haukap, Morgan Barker, and Brett Barker; great grandchildren, Denny Schuetz, Camie, Taylor and Blake Ernst, Ty and Owen Simpson, Roman, Emerey and Delia Withrow; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Minnie Haukap; son, Brian Haukap; brother, Ray Haukap; sister, Elsie Holtman.

Memorials may be made to Hitz Memorial Home or Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Thursday, May 4, 2017, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, May 5, 2017, from 8:00 to 9:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, May 5, 2017, 9:30 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.