Lois M. Brazeau, age 60 of Greenville, IL, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, IL.

She was born on Sunday, May 20, 1956, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Gilmer and Virginia (nee Hammer) Roniger.

May of 1976 she married Richard J. Brazeau, marriage ending in divorce, June 1980, who survives.

Lois was born at Highland; graduated Highland High School 1974. Worked at Miles-Anderson Nursing Home in Highland; then Faith Countryside Home/Nursing Center. After she reared her children, she started doing in home care in the mid 1980’s. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and playing bingo. Lois was also an Associate of The American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. A benefit for Lois Brazeau will be held at WIllie’s Place in Greenville, IL

Survivors include:

Daughter – Carrie J. Burrus, Wesley Chapel, FL

Son – Chad E. Brazeau, Fillmore, IL

Grandchild – Rebecca A. Barton, Tucson, AZ

Grandchild – Chloe Schuster Brazeau, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Trent Gnaedinger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Charlie Knapp, Wesley Chapel, FL

Great Grandchild – Raven Luna Murillo, Tucson, AZ

Sister – Carol A. (Tom) Prange, Saint Jacob, IL

Nephew – David (Lorrie) Prange, Saint Jacob, IL

Nephew – Scott (Stephanie) Prange, Saint Jacob, IL

Nephew – Steve (Katie) Prange, Saint Jacob, IL

Former Husband – Richard J. Brazeau – married May 1976 – divorced June 1980, WI.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Gilmer F. Roniger Died 12/27/1977

Mother – Virginia A. Roniger, nee Hammer Died 01/30/1989

Grandchild – Brianna M. Barton Died 05/19/1998 @ age 56 days

Brother – Junior F. Roniger – killed in Vietnam/ Died 02/20/1969.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to To family.