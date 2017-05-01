Marjory E. Clayton, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Sunday, February 24, 1929, in Centralia, IL, the daughter of Harl and Louetta (nee Dawson) Hicks.

On Saturday, December 26, 1953, she married Richard D. Clayton at First Baptist Church-Highland, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL; EvUCC Choral Director for 25 years; Southern Illinois Choral Director Assoc; Madison County Fair Board (Vice President); Highland Country Club; Order of Eastern Star Highland Chapter #524; Highland Illinois Area School Alumni Assoc. (Committee Member); Red Hats Ladies; Southern Illinois Nursery Association; Ducks Unlimited (Committee Chair); Illinois Federation of Business & Professional Womens (BPW)-Highland (Women of Achievement Award 2009).

Her passing on April 28th leaves a giant hole in our hearts, We will miss her beautiful singing voice, that laugh and her unconditional love… She was a small woman with a big heart the size of a mountain. She greeted everyone with an open mind and an open heart. She took in stray animals and met life with passion and enthusiasm, always eager to know what other adventures lay around the next bend.

Born in Centralia, IL, reared in Decatur, IL, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education with an emphasis on voice – a Minor in English & Sociology attending both Milliken University and graduated from Greenville College.

Marjory taught Junior High School English from 1952 to 1970 when she became the new Highland High School Choral Director until she retired in 1984. Her music students were such a very special part of her career at Highland High School – all the choral classes, Swing Choirs and competitive State Music competitions. She never forgot a name of a student and kept in touch with many of them over the years.

Feeling they were both too young to “retire”, Marjory and her husband, Richard started second careers opened Chipwood Acres Tree & Plant Nursery along the Grantfork Road in 1985, retiring in 2011. She was frequently a soloist at weddings, funerals and Highland Summer Band Concerts. She enjoyed progressive dinners, bus tours, social gatherings, cruises (Australia, Alaska, Caribbean, Panama Canal) and trips to England.

Survivors include:

Husband – Richard D. Clayton, Highland, IL

Daughter – Patrice A. “Patty” (Chris) Lockwood, Lenexa, KS

Son – Warren D. (Robyn) Clayton, Saint Ann, MO

Grandchild – Matthew D. Clayton, Leavenworth, KS

Grandchild – Benjamin R. (Valerie) Clayton, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Curtis M. Jaeger, San Francisco, CA

Great Grandchild – Isaiah Robert Clayton, Saint Louis, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harl L. Hicks

Mother – Louetta Hicks (nee Dawson)

Sister – Pearl Rethard

Sister – Martha Whitlock

Brother – Ray Hicks

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 04, 2017, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 04, 2017, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL., with Rev. Christopher W. Hill, Senior Pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children; Evangelical United Church of Christ or Highland Animal Shelter.