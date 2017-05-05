Raymond E. Haake, age 77 of Germantown, born October 18, 1939 in Germantown, a son of the late Lawrence and Helen, nee Kniepmann, Haake, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Linda, nee Pabst, Haake whom he married March 20, 1971 at St. Martha Catholic Church in Morton Grove, IL and she died July 3, 2015; his siblings, Lawrence Haake and his wife Theresa “Teri”, Paul Haake, Charles Haake, Helen Heintz, Patrick Haake, Mildred Gubany and her husband Paul, and Rosemary Fuhler and her husband Edwin; and a brother-in-law, Bob Jones.

Surviving are his children, Mary (Corey) Hemker of Bartelso, Patricia Haake of Belleville, John (Abby) Haake of Clarksville, TN, Lisa Haake of Centralia, Donna (Kyle) Santel of Germantown, and Chandler Haake of Breese; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Jones of St. Louis, Frank (Marcia) Haake of Seattle, WA, Jim (Joann) Haake and Albert (Gina) Haake all of Germantown; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Josie Haake of Wisconsin, Gerald Heintz of Venedy, Pegie Polec of Aviston, Debbie Pabst of Rockford, Vickie (Curt) Yow of Midland, TX, Cheryl Edick of Texas, and Ricky Pabst of Lubbock, TX.

Ray retired as a correctional officer for the State of Illinois and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his clubhouse.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery and will be received at the funeral home.