Allen “Hoopy” Berry, age 65 of Carlyle, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on July 27, 2017.

The King of The Lean was born on September 8, 1951, in Breese, Illinois, the son of Black and Mable (Higgins) Berry.

Hoopy is survived by his daughters – Valerie Hill of Sandoval, Lindsay Clifford and husband Tom of Carlyle, Chelsey Hanke and husband Tim of Carlyle, Kiley Berry and special friend Tyler Szczeblewski of Beckemeyer, and Courtney Berry of Carlyle; his grandchildren – Tiarra, Luke, Alex, and Josie Hill, Brody, Liam and Norah Clifford, Tait Szczeblewski, and he was anticipating the arrival of Baby Clifford; and his siblings – Ronnie Berry and wife Lori of Carlyle, Donald Berry and special friend Donna of Hoffman, Bonnie Berry of Carlyle, Shirley Grayling of Carlyle, and Myrna Manhardt and husband John of Carlyle.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Black and Mabel Berry; 3 grandbabies; his siblings – Lester, Irene, Phyllis, Flora Kay, and Alfred Berry; a brother-in-law – Truman Grayling; a niece – Mabel Sue Grayling, and a nephew – Ryan Berry.

He was a proud member of Laborers Local 581 in Carlyle, Illinois. Hoopy enjoyed spending his time with his family, most of all his grandchildren. His hobbies included junk’in, fishing, entertaining with his world class grilling abilities, and shooting the bull with his friends and family.

You could always find him leaning on his four wheeler in the front yard, driving around at 3:00 am getting his coffee and donuts, or listening to oldies down at the river. He never came across anything he couldn’t fix, lawn mowers being his expertise. Hoopy didn’t know a stranger and could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

A Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Zieren Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 P.M. at Zieren Funeral Home.

Memorial donations are suggested to an education fund for his grandchildren and will be received at the funeral home.