Andy B. Jansen, age 80, of Breese and formerly of St. Rose, born August 7, 1936 in St. Rose, a son of the late Anton and Anna, nee Eilers, Jansen, died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Regina, nee Voss, and John Horstmann, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Bess Jansen, Gloria Jansen, and JoAnn Jansen; and a brother-in-law, Bob Horstmann.

Surviving is his wife Pat, nee Horstmann, Jansen of Breese whom he married April 16, 1969 at St. Rose Catholic Church; his children, Darrell (Angela) Jansen of Raymore, MO, Bev (friend Kevin Stegman) Jansen of Breese, Jill (Luke) Loepker of Beckemeyer, Emily (Daryl) Hilmes of Carlyle, and Tyler (Katie) Jansen of Grantfork; 8 grandchildren, Brittany, Alex, and Andrew Jansen, Johnathan, Justin, and Jaelyn Hilmes, Kyler and Kollin Jansen; 2 step-grandchildren, Kristopher and Erin Smith; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Smith; siblings, Paul Jansen of Germantown, Alfred Jansen of Highland, Elmer Jansen of St. Rose, Maurice (Phyllis) Jansen of Topeka, KS, Joann (Ron) Bottens of Alton, and Larry “Pete” (Rose) Jansen of St. Rose; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dolores (Jim) Richter of St. Rose, Jim (Rita) Horstmann of New Baden, Joann (George) Beer of Iuka, Bill Horstmann of North Topsail Beach, NC, John (Elaine) Horstmann, Jr. of Carlyle, Rita (Mike) Tebbe of Highland, and Rita Horstmann of Marshfield, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Andy retired from Best Way Equipment in Breese as an agriculture mechanic and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and a former member of the St. Rose Development Club. He enjoyed farming and gardening (especially growing tomatoes), but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Memorial Mass Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 10:00 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.