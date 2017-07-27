Bernard F. “Ben” Holtgrave, age 78, of St. Rose, born November 14, 1938 in St. Rose, a son of the late John and Emma, nee Nordmann, Holtgrave, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Breese Nursing Home.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, MaryAnn Thole and Eleanor Holtgrave; brothers, James “Dusty” Holtgrave and Leo Holtgrave; and a brother-in-law, Alfred Thole.

Surviving are his niece and nephew, Doris Thole and Dan (Kathy) Thole; and a great-niece and great-nephews, Courtney, Jared, and Justin Thole all of St. Rose.

Ben formerly worked at Basler Electric in Highland and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality, the Clinton County Farm Bureau, and was a former member of the St. Rose Development Club.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

Memorials may be made to the St. Rose Catholic Church Building Fund or to the Breese Nursing Home Activity Fund and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is in charge of the arrangements.