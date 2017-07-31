Bettie J. Head, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Monday, July 20, 1936, in Hamel, IL, the daughter of August and Edna (nee Rode) Wilkening.

She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Hamel, IL.

She was born and raised in rural Hamel, IL, off of Hamel Drive. She graduated from Columbia School, Hamel and then Edwardsville High School in 1954. She lived most of her life at Hamel next to the family farm where she grew up. She also lived a short time in Marine and then moved back to Hamel. The last five plus years she lived at Legacy Place, Highland. She was a nurses’ aide at Hampton Nursing Home, Alhamrba, from 1974 to 1976. While working there she went to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She then began working at the Madison County Nursing Home, Edwardsville, as a LPN. She worked there for 20 plus years and retired in 1997 to take care of her husband Jerry during his illness. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, taking care of and helping people, gardening and canning. She would often do alterations for people’s clothing, made cushions and aprons. She loved her family, children and especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Rodney D. (Sandra) Sackett, Irrigon, OR

Son – Neil A. Sackett, New Baden, IL

Daughter – Carolyn L. (Dennis) Agles, Highland, IL

Daughter – Patricia J. (Robert) Middleton, New Douglas, IL

Grandchild – Hope J. (Eugene) Colpitts, Hermiston, OR

Grandchild – J Maston Wornell, Pendleton, OR

Grandchild – Dell-Ray (Tiffanie) Sackett, Vandenberg Air Force, CA

Grandchild – Amanda M. (Greg) Kessler, Centralia, IL

Grandchild – Brian L. Middleton, Hamel, IL

Grandchild – Joseph D. (Fiancee-Molly Schutzenhofer) Middleton, Highland, IL

Great Grandchildren – Nine

Sister – Rose Olive, Hamel, IL

Brother – Alvin (Janet) Wilkening, Hamel, IL

Brother – Roger Wilkening, Hamel, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – August W. Wilkening – Died 12/12/1973

Mother – Edna L. Wilkening, nee Rode – Died 03/16/1992

First Husband – Udell O. Sackett – Married 5/7/1957 @ Immanuel UCC, Hamel/ended in divorce; Died 01/15/2008

Second Husband – Jerome J. “Jerry” Kampwerth – Married 4/25/1981 @ Immanuel UCC, Hamel; Died 9/10/1997

Third Husband – Frank Head – Marriage ended in divorce

Son – Timothy W. Sackett – Died 04/15/1978

Brother – Donald D. Wilkening – Died 03/29/2004

Sister – Verla J. Cartwright-Donaldson Died 06/15/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 01, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 02, 2017, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 02, 2017, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Christy M. Eckert, Pastor, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Hamel, IL officiating.

Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton County Living Center; Immanuel United Church of Christ or American Heart Assoc.