Bradley W. Huffman, age 70 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Darryl Bolen officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or Bond County Veteran’s Organizations.

Bradley Wayne, the son of Ivan H. and Elaine (Alderman) Huffman, was born November 10, 1946 in Highland, Illinois.

Bradley and Patrician Ann Mosco were united in marriage on March 3, 1967 in McCallister, Oklahoma. They have enjoyed 50 years together.

Survivng is their son Bradley Wayne Huffman, Jr. and wife Lilly of Rolla, North Carolina.

He is survived by siblings: Ron Huffman, Terry Huffman, Debbie Littiken and Cindy Clark.