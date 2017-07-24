Bryce Lyn Volkmar, age 10 of Patoka, passed away at Carle Hospital in Urbana on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Bryce was born in Greenville on August 28, 2006, a son of Crystal Ennen and Jerad Volkmar. His gentle smile could melt the hearts of those around him and though he couldn’t speak, his voice and thoughts could always be heard. Although Bryce’s physical appearance made him seem frail, he possessed strength, perseverance, and an ability to overcome incredible odds and physical challenges.

Bryce is survived by his mother – Crystal Ennen and Matt Leidner of Patoka; his father – Jerad Volkmar and wife Jamie of Nokomis; a sister – Aubree Jade; a half-brother – Caleb Volkmar; 2 step-sisters – Mackenzie and Alissa Adams; his grandparents – Sharon and Dennis Hustedde of Carlyle, Doug Ennen of Smithboro, and Phyllis and Shane Irvin of Panama; and his great grandparents – Dorothy Pollmann of Carlyle, Viola Ennen of Smithboro, and Wilma Volkmar of Donaldson. Bryce is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, officiating. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 until the time of the service.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bryce are suggested to Variety, The Children’s Charity of St. Louis, and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.