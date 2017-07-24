Darlene M. Genteman

Darlene M. (nee Gengenbacher) Genteman, 77, Highland, IL, died Sunday, July 23, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Darlene was born on June 16, 1940, to Erhart and Marie (nee Peters) Gengenbacher in Streator, IL. On November 28, 1963, she married Jerry Genteman at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary in Highland, IL. She volunteered at St. Paul School teaching Mathematics and English to 2nd graders. She was a Eucharist Minister and also an Election Judge. Darlene had an amazing zest for life, witty sense of humor–very funny, always positive – even at the end when she knew she was dying – she looked forward to meeting Jesus. She loved her family and spending time with them. She liked working in the garden, especially with flowers, and camping.

She is survived by her Husband, Jerry Genteman, Highland, IL; Daughters, Marlise Boyer, Highland, IL, Michelle Genteman, Highland, IL, Melanie (Tony) Wylie, Maryville, IL; Grandchildren, Claire Boyer, Olivia Genteman, Mia Wylie; Sister, Kathy (Tim) Griffith, Pequea, PA; Sister-in-Law, Delores “Dotie” Gengenbacher, Streator, IL; Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Erhart and Marie Gengenbacher; Stepfather, Albert W. “Oppie” Weichman; Brother, Ronnie Gengenbacher; Sister, Rosemary Gengenbacher (as a toddler).

Memorials may be made to St Paul Education Foundation, HACSM Food Pantry, or KC Ladies Auxiliary.

Visitation: Friday, July 28, 2017, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL, and Saturday, July 29, 2017, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church.

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor.

Interment: At a Later Date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.