Dennie E. Hoefle, age 75, of Keyesport, passed away Wednesday, July 19 at the VA Medical Center, Jefferson Barracks Division, in St. Louis. Funeral services for 75 year old Dennis E. Hoefle will be Saturday, July 22 at 3 PM at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Burial will be in Highland City Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 1 PM to service time at the funeral home.