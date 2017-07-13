Edna Faye Suess, age 86 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in Brooking Park, Chesterfield, Missouri.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. David Bilyeu officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church or St. Luke’s Hospice.

Edna Faye, the daughter of Herman and Edna (Rechter) Hickey, was born December 1, 1930 in Bond County, on a farm near Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Faye attended Greenville schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1948. Faye worked for Illinois Bell as a switchboard operator for a few years. She and her husband owned and operated Suess Truck Line for six years and then sold it. Faye then started working in the mid 1960’s for Southwestern Electric. She worked there for over 40 years.

Edna and Harold Henry Suess were united in marriage on August 27, 1949 at the First Christian Church in Greenville. They enjoyed 59 years together before his passing on October 29, 2008.

Surviving are their children: Cheri B. Suess and husband Glen Alderman of Pickerington, Ohio and Bradley H. Suess and wife Linda of Florrisant, Missouri. Loving grandmother of 4 boys: Eric Suess, Brian Suess, David Suess and Daniel Alderman and very proud great-grandmother of Mya Suess. She is also survived by a brother Raymond Hickey of Suit, North Carolina.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, 2 siblings: Glen Hickey and Vivian Hickey Stearns.