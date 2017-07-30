Elmer Leo Houchlei, 80, of Sorento, IL, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, IL.

Elmer was born November 4, 1936 in Edwardsville, IL, the son of Leo and Rosetta (Jordan) Houchlei. He married Vina Saathoff January 3, 1959, at the Sorento Baptist Church.

Elmer graduated from Greenville High School, and went on to work for Laclede Steel for 40 years. During that time, he helped his father run the family meat market in Sorento, as well as farm, and raise hogs. Elmer attended Reno Baptist Church. He was a champion trap shooter, loved traveling near and far to find antiques, and was an avid hunter. Of all of Elmer’s hobbies and interests, his greatest love was his family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dwyane Houchlei; and sister, Geraldine Hampton.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Vina Saathoff Houchlei of Sorento; children, Tammie Potts of Hillsboro, and Carl Houchlei of Sorento; grandchildren, Donovan Potts, Jessica Zenquis, Amie (husband, Jeremy) White, Sarah (husband, Jeffrey) Houchlei Greene, Emily Kate (husband, Paul) Kelley, and Cory Houchlei; great grandchildren, Alexis, Evry, Daryn, Bramble, Maddox, Aaron, Jossilin, and Jase; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento, with Rev. Frank Loskot, officiant.

Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: International Foundation for CDKL5, P.O. Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282.