Gerald L. “Red” Huelsmann, age 72, of Breese, born August 12, 1944 in Bartelso, a son of the late Joseph and Clara, nee Varel, Huelsmann, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Clara M. Timmermann; and a nephew, Todd Sands.

Surviving are brothers, Jerome Huelsmann of Bartelso and Jim (Marlene) Huelsmann of Highland; a brother-in-law, Albert Timmermann of Breese; nieces and nephews, Heather (Matt) Hulvey, Jennifer (friend John Geiger) Huelsmann, Craig (Shelly) Sands, Susan (Ron) Holthaus, and Ryan Timmermann; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Brittney and Cody Holthaus, Brenden, Megan and Connor Sands, and Nathan Hulvey.

Red formerly worked as a truck driver and also was the owner/operator of Red Baron’s Tavern in Breese.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

Memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral home in Germantown who is serving the family.