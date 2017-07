H. Gene Rincker, age 67 of Marine, IL, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Deceased’s Residence in Marine, IL.

He was born on Friday, December 09, 1949, in Effingham, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.