Helmer Jack Frandsen Sr. , age 89 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, July 28, 2017, at his residence.

He was born December 13, 1927, in Windsor, IL, the son of Frank and Letha (nee Wade) Frandsen.

On September 15, 1951, he married Fayette C. Leitch in Staunton, IL and she survives in Alhambra, IL.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Salem UCC Men’s Fellowship ; Past Master Staunton Masonic Lodge #177 ; Ainad Temple Order of Shrine ; Scottish Rite 32 Degree Mason ; Past President South West Planning Commission- Madison County ; Alhambra Township Supervisor from 1971-2005 ; Madison County Board Member for 28 years ; Madison County Auditor 2 years ; Alhambra Community Club .

Jack was born in Windsor, IL and at age 16 started working for the New York Central Rail Road. He had been stationed in Livingston, Paris, IL , and Rising Sun, IN. He had worked for Penn Central, Union Pacific and Conn Rail. He retired as Rail Road Agent after 46 years. While working for the Rail Road he was very active in Madison County Development, serving on many County and Township Boards. He served the people of Madison County over 30 years. He loved and had a passion for farming and raising cattle, and enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include :

Wife – Fayette C. Frandsen nee Leitch, Alhambra, IL

Son – H.J. (Leslie) Frandsen Jr., Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Kurt M. (Significant Other Vicky McElroy) Geschwend, New Douglas, IL

Grandchild – Kristin M. Geschwend, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Kara N. Frandsen, Dallas, TX

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Frank C. Frandsen

Mother – Letha L. Frandsen nee Wade

Daughter – Karen C. Geschwend – Died 10/27/2000

Son In-law – Robert J. Geschwend – Died 9/20/2009

Brother – Frank Frandsen

Brother – Charles Frandsen

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial service will be at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jerry Amiri and Rev. John Mindrup officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Cemetery or American Cancer Society.