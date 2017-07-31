James E. Miller, age 88, of rural Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at his home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 2 PM at Young Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Greenville First Christian Church.

James was born June 22, 1929 in Newark, OH to Charles Franklin and Elsie Blanch (Myers) Miller. He married Roxanne Haight on January 23, 1955 in Columbus, OH. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife of rural Mulberry Grove, his children Cheryl Wilson and her husband Kevin of Richardson, TX, Darcy Saxion and her husband Howard of Eugene, OR, and Mike Miller and his wife Liz of rural Mulberry Grove, with whom they made their home. He is also survived by three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

James received his degree in Industrial Engineering from Ohio State University in 1953. He participated in ROTC at Ohio State University and served two years in the US Air Force. Thereafter, he was employed by American Airlines for 15 years. Then he was the owner of Tulsa Camper and Trailer Sales. He finished his career as a church administrator for the Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, OK and then in Palm Desert, CA. He retired to Mulberry Grove in 2007 where he lived with his family until his death.