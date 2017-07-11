James E. “Sonny” Clark, Sr., age 84 of Bartelso, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Mr. Clark was born in Newton, Illinois on September 14, 1932, a son of James F. and Bertha E. (Clark) Clark. He married Marcella Winkeler at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso on July 3, 1951, and she preceded him in death on November 25, 2015.

Mr. Clark is survived by his children – Gary Clark and wife Sue of Trenton, Ron Clark and wife Melody of Chatham, Karen Beel of Bartelso, Jeff Clark and wife Donna of Bartelso, Sandy Albers and husband Dennis of Bartelso, Jim Clark, Jr. and wife Arlene of Carlyle, Melinda Thole and husband Dave of St. Rose, Donna Hellman and husband Joseph of Bartelso, Paula Clark of Bartelso, Chris Clark and wife Karen of Beckemeyer, Lisa Kauling and husband Scott of Carlyle, and Robert Clark and wife Kelly of St. Jacob; 31 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren; a sister – Sarah Kues and husband Carl of Keyesport; and his in-laws – Cleo Krebs of Carlyle, Aggie Winkeler of Bartelso, and Josephine Winkeler of Breese.

He was preceded in death by his parents – James and Bertha Clark; his wife – Marcella Clark; 2 grandsons – Timothy Clark and Taylor Clark; a great granddaughter – Emma Rose Davis; a son-in-law – Jim Beel; 2 brothers – William Clark and wife Adeline and a brother in infancy; 2 sisters – Anna Mae Foster and husband Freddie and Mary Phelps and husband Doyel; and his in-laws – George Winkeler and wife Rose, Rudolph Winkeler, Frank Winkeler, Albert Winkeler and wife Helen, Edward Winkeler and wife Helen, Marie Winkeler, Johanna Fuehne and husband Ted, Josephine Kunkel and husband Edward, and Betty Gebke and husband Isadore, and Regis Krebs.

Mr. Clark was an over the road truck driver and worked for many companies through the years. He was a member of St. Cecilia Church and of the Knights of Columbus in Bartelso. Sonny ran the Knights of Columbus Blood Drive for many years alongside his wife. They enjoyed bowling and participated in many bowling leagues around the county.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso with Fr. Jim Buerster, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, July 14, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, July 15, from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Clark are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Diabetes Association, or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.