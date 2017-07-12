Joseph A. McGee, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 10, 2017, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born September 16, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, the son of John and Clara (nee Walker) McGee.

On February 11, 1961, he married Gail Marie Mersinger at St. Paul Church inHighland, IL. She survives in Highland.

He was former member of the Masonic Order and a former member of Ducks Unlimited.

Joe was born in St. Louis, MO and graduated from Breese High School in 1952. He attended SIU-Carbondale and served with the US Air Force Reserves. From 1955 to 1990 he worked at McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis as a Budget Analysist. Joe enjoyed playing golf and was a Ranger at Governors’s Run in Carlyle. He was a Cardinal Baseball Fan. He wintered in Florida for six years and had traveled to Hawaii, Ireland, Canada, the East and West Coasts of the United States, He was a sports enthusiast, and coached Little League for his son and watch his High School games. He especially enjoyed college basketball and March Madness. He did crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and sudoku puzzles. He followed his daughters career in Theatrical Costume and Design at theaters across the country. He loved visiting his son and grandchildren in Atlanta and Dallas.

Survivors include :

Wife – Gail M. McGee nee Mersinger, Highland, IL

Daughter – Robin L. McGee, Highland, IL

Son – Brian L. (Melanie) McGee, Dallas, TX

Grandchild – Kayla E. (Nathan) Norowski, Atlanta, GA

Grandchild – Tyler M. McGee, Dallas, TX

Grandchild – Emily K. McGee, Dallas, TX

He was preceded in death by :

Father – John A. McGee Died 3/08/1989

Mother – Clara G. McGee nee Walker Died 1/18/2001

Brother – Ennis R. McGee Died 10/25/1980

Sister – Shirley VanDorn Died 10/12/1999

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 14, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Rev. Christopher W. Hill officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association for COPD Research.