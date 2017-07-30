Kerry A. Harnetiaux, age 64 of Smithboro, passed away at his home Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Bond County Humane Society.

Kerry Allan, the son of Kenneth Martin and Velma (Taylor) Harnetiaux, was born October 28, 1952 in Highland, Illinois. Kerry grew up in Bond County, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1971. He worked with his father in construction for many years. Kerry was married and divorced later in life. He and his wife moved to Florida in 1987. Kerry worked in carpentry in Florida and then owned and operated Type and Design Plus. He returned to Greenville and ran a printing business here. His loves in life were his family, his dog Patches, St. Louis Cardinals and a St. Louis Cardinals Football fan for years.

He is survived by his mother, Velma Harnetiaux of Greenville, and several family members.