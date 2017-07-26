Lorna M. Stein, age 93 of Ferrin, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Mrs. Stein was born on June 17, 1924, in New Minden, Illinois, the daughter of Herman and Dorothea (Beckmann) Kuhlenengelken. She married Elmer C. Stein at St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Minden on November 2, 1946, and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2007.

Lorna is survived by her daughter – Shirley Norrenberns of Carlyle; 2 grandchildren – Ryan Norrenberns and wife Ellen of O’Fallon and Rachel Rees of Carlyle; 6 great grandchildren – Phillip Waters, Samuel, Jack and Lucy Norrenberns, and Emily and Lily Rees; a sister – Alvera Redeker of Centralia; a sister-in-law – Irma Bach of Breese, and a special friend and caregiver – Jane Siegrist.

Mrs. Stein was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; a son-in-law – Stephen Norrenberns; and her in-laws – Wilbert Redeker, Paul Bach, Raymond Burtz and wife Norma, Richard Stein and wife Florence, and Martin Stein.

Lorna was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where she was very active throughout her life. She taught Sunday School for 35 years and cleaned the church for many years. Lorna was also a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Silver Heirs. She worked at Wee Walker Shoe Factory for 23 years and she loved spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin with Rev. Scott Niermann, officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ferrin. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, July 28, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Stein are suggested to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.